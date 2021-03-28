Crosby registered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders. He also won 15 of 24 faceoffs (62.5 percent).

Crosby gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead early in the second period, banking a shot off of New York defenseman Scott Mayfield in the blue paint. Then he set up a Bryan Rust tally just under two minutes later, the first of three goals by Rust. Crosby has racked up eight points (two goals, six assists) over his last eight games and will draw another clash with the Islanders on Monday.