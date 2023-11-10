Crosby scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and levied two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Crosby opened the scoring in the first period and set up a Jake Guentzel tally in the third. During his seven-game point streak, Crosby has four goals and five helpers. The superstar center is up to 14 points, 47 shots on net, 10 PIM, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests this season.