Crosby scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Crosby opened the scoring with a tip-in goal at 7:35 of the second period. He also set up Evgeni Malkin's empty-netter in the third. With three multi-point efforts in six games, Crosby is not slowing down in his age-38 campaign. He has three goals, four assists, nine shots on net, eight PIM, a plus-1 rating, five hits and three blocked shots to begin the year.