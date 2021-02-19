Crosby tallied a goal and matched his season high with six shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Crosby seemed to inadvertently deflect a Kasperi Kapanen shot from in close to open the scoring just 4:15 into the game. The 33-year-old has seen his rate of production slip a little in 2020-21, amassing six goals and seven assist in 15 games. His shooting percentage (15.0) is right in line with his previous two seasons, so he could be in line for positive regression in that category.