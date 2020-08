Crosby tallied a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Crosby tallied at 4:25 of the first period, and that would be the only goal for over 50 minutes until Jason Zucker added insurance for the Penguins late in the third. The 32-year-old Crosby has two goals, nine shots and a plus-2 rating through the first two games of the playoffs.