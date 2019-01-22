Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Operating at 100-point pace

Crosby has 21 goals, 57 points and a plus-19 rating through 45 games this season.

After four straight seasons with point totals in the 84-89 range, Crosby is looking for his first triple-digit output since the 2013-14 campaign. The perennial Hart Memorial candidate is doing a lot of his damage at even strength, with just 14 points coming during the man advantage. With Jake Guentzel setting new career highs on Crosby's wing, the 31-year-old will continue posting elite fantasy numbers down the stretch.