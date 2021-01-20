Crosby registered a goal and two assists with three shots Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals. He also dominated in the faceoff circle with 16 wins on 19 attempts (84.2 percent).

Crosby scooped up a rebound on the doorstep and outwaited Washington netminder Vitek Vanecek to deliver the overtime win just 71 seconds into the extra session. He also assisted on power-play goals by Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin in the second period. The beat goes on for the 33-year-old superstar, who has three goals and five points through the first four games of the season.