Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Out next two games
Crosby (lower body) won't travel for the team's upcoming road trip, meaning he'll sit out Tuesday against the Rangers and Friday versus the Devils, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan hasn't provided a timeline for Crosby's return, and the potential of a long-term absence should worry fantasy owners and Penguins fans. His status remains up in the air for Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs. In his stead, Evgeni Malkin will bump up to the Pens' top line flanked by Dominik Simon and Bryan Rust.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Evaluated for lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Departs after blocked shot•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records three points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Will suit up after injury scare•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.