Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Out next two games

Crosby (lower body) won't travel for the team's upcoming road trip, meaning he'll sit out Tuesday against the Rangers and Friday versus the Devils, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan hasn't provided a timeline for Crosby's return, and the potential of a long-term absence should worry fantasy owners and Penguins fans. His status remains up in the air for Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs. In his stead, Evgeni Malkin will bump up to the Pens' top line flanked by Dominik Simon and Bryan Rust.