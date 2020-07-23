Crosby (undisclosed) will not participate in Thursday's scrimmage, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The coaching staff has little incentive to push Crosby into much action prior to the playoffs as they look to keep the star pivot healthy. The fact that he skated Wednesday s a sign of progress, which will need to continue over the next week as the Penguins gear up for the resumption of the season Aug. 1 versus the Canadiens.