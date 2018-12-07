Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pads stats with three-point night
Crosby recorded a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Crosby went to work with the game already in hand, playing a role in each of Pittsburgh's final three goals. All those points count the same as far as fantasy owners are concerned, and he's providing no shortage of scoring with 15 goals and 32 points through 24 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...