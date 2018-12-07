Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pads stats with three-point night

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Crosby went to work with the game already in hand, playing a role in each of Pittsburgh's final three goals. All those points count the same as far as fantasy owners are concerned, and he's providing no shortage of scoring with 15 goals and 32 points through 24 appearances.

