Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Passes Super Mario

Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-0 win over the Flyers in Wednesday's Game 4.

These were a monumental two points, as Crosby now has 173 playoff points in his career. That's a new Penguins record, as Sid the Kid surpassed a guy you may have heard of named Mario Lemieux. Also, he's continuing to kill the Flyers. Crosby now has nine points in this series.