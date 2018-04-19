Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Passes Super Mario
Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-0 win over the Flyers in Wednesday's Game 4.
These were a monumental two points, as Crosby now has 173 playoff points in his career. That's a new Penguins record, as Sid the Kid surpassed a guy you may have heard of named Mario Lemieux. Also, he's continuing to kill the Flyers. Crosby now has nine points in this series.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Decimates Flyers again•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets natural hat trick•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records second straight 89-point season•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pays homage to Opening Day with swinging OT winner•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies two points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores 25th goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...