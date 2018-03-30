Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pays homage to Opening Day with swinging OT winner

Crosby potted the game-winning overtime goal in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over the Devils.

Crosby channeled his inner baseball player on MLB's Opening Day, swatting in his own rebound on a swing that would make Andrew McCutchen jealous to win it 19 seconds into the extra session. While Pirates fans now have to watch that former MVP's services from afar, the 2007 and 2014 NHL MVP is still happy to call Pittsburgh home. Crosby now has 28 goals this season.