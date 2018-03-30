Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pays homage to Opening Day with swinging OT winner
Crosby potted the game-winning overtime goal in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over the Devils.
Crosby channeled his inner baseball player on MLB's Opening Day, swatting in his own rebound on a swing that would make Andrew McCutchen jealous to win it 19 seconds into the extra session. While Pirates fans now have to watch that former MVP's services from afar, the 2007 and 2014 NHL MVP is still happy to call Pittsburgh home. Crosby now has 28 goals this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies two points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores 25th goal•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three-point night Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot with three helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...