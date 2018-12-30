Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picking up pace
Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
Sid the Kid is on a roll. He has three consecutive multi-point games and eight points, including seven assists, in that span. The NHL is a young man's league, but Crosby is showing that he cannot be counted out of any MVP conversation.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Registers three assists•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Buries goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ends brief scoring drought•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pads stats with three-point night•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Money in bank•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts 11th career hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...