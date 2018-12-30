Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picking up the pace

Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Sid the Kid is on a roll. He has had three consecutive multi-point games and eight points, including seven assists, in that span. The NHL is a young man's league, but Crosby is showing that he cannot be counted out of any MVP conversation.

More News
Our Latest Stories