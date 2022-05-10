Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the first period with a power-play goal before picking up a pair of assists in the second on goals from Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel. The 34-year-old center has nine points through the first four games of the series with two goals and seven assists. Crosby now has 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 career playoff games.