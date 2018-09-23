Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up two points

Crosby has two assists in Saturday's 7-3 preseason triumph over Columbus.

Crosby notched two assists in the second period of the game, finding Kris Letang wide open in the slot from behind the net and Adam Johnson similarly three minutes later. The captain was his usual play-making self, though he did not record a shot in 16:11 of playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories