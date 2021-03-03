Crosby (COVID-19 protocol) was designated non-roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Crosby was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol earlier Tuesday. He will have to be activated off of the non-roster list prior to rejoining the team once he clears the virus protocol. A timetable for his return has yet to be determined.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ten points in 10 games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Opens scoring in eventual win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Beginning to heat up•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Delivers winner in road victory•