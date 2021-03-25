Crosby scored a goal and assist with seven shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo. He also won 14 of 19 faceoffs (73.7 percent).

Crosby assisted on Kris Letang's first-period goal that staked the Penguins to a 2-0 lead, then he converted a breakaway early in the final frame to make it a 5-1 game. Crosby has amassed two goals and three assists over his last three contests while piling up 14 shots. The 33-year-old leads the Penguins in points (32) and assists (20) and has gone back-to-back games without a point just twice all season.