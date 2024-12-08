Crosby notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Crosby set up a Bryan Rust tally in the first period. While Crosby hasn't scored in six games, he's racked up six helpers in that span, though none of them have come on the power play. The 37-year-old star is up to eight goals, 19 assists, 87 shots on net, 28 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 29 appearances this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Generates assist in win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pair of helpers in victory•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Career goal No. 600•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: One goal away from milestone•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records 10th assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Buries goal in loss•