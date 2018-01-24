Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point steak continues
Crosby garnered an assist against Carolina on Tuesday, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least a point to eight.
Crosby now has 16 points in his previous eight contests and appears to have shaken off whatever was causing him to underperform in the first half of the season. Sid the Kid's scoring run has him 12th in the league in points and just nine behind NHL leader Nikita Kucherov.
