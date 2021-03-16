Crosby tallied a goal and dished out two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins. He also had three shots and two PIM.

Crosby scored the eventual winner when he hammered a one-timer past Jaroslav Halak from a bad angle late in the first period. He added a pair of helpers on goals by Evgeni Malkin (PP) and Jake Guentzel over the final 40 minutes. Crosby extended his point streak to seven games -- covering the entirety of March so far -- and has racked up four goals and seven assists during that stretch. He'll try to keep it alive in Tuesday's rematch with the Bruins.