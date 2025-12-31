default-cbs-image
Crosby notched a goal and took three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Crosby has found the scoresheet in the Penguins' last four games, tallying two goals and three assists in that span. The star playmaker is ending the calendar year on a strong note and is putting up outstanding numbers of late with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games in December.

