Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point streak reaches six games

Crosby earned one assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Crosby set up forward Zach Aston-Reese for the Penguins' first goal of the night. Crosby has collected two goals and 10 assists during the six-game point streak, and now has 73 points in 57 contests. Enjoy this hot stretch while it's happening.

More News
Our Latest Stories