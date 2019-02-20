Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point streak reaches six games
Crosby earned one assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Crosby set up forward Zach Aston-Reese for the Penguins' first goal of the night. Crosby has collected two goals and 10 assists during the six-game point streak, and now has 73 points in 57 contests. Enjoy this hot stretch while it's happening.
