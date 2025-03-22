Crosby scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Crosby's fourth multi-point effort during his six-game point streak, a span in which he has six goals and four helpers. The 37-year-old center is up to 25 goals, 76 points, 194 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-20 rating through 69 appearances. He has 11 contests left and is 14 points shy of reaching 90 for a third straight year -- even if he falls a little short, it's been another excellent campaign in Crosby's 20th NHL season.