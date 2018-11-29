Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts 11th career hat trick

Crosby scored a hat trick and posted seven shots on goal in a 6-3 losing effort against the Avalanche on Wednesday.

With both teams playing the second part of a back-to-back, the Avalanche looked much faster Wednesday and jumped out to a 3-0 lead. But then Crosby took over, scoring twice in the final minute of the second and then tying the game with his third goal in the final period. For a late November contest, Crosby's determination was pretty incredible, as he was heavily engaged offensively and was all over his defensive zone too. Owners have to love seeing the two-time MVP giving it his best. Since returning from injury, Crosby has five goals and nine points in five games. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 21 games this season.