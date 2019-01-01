Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts another two-point night

Crosby scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Wild on Monday.

The 31-year-old continues to dazzle, as he's scored multiple points in four straight games. Since returning from injury on Nov. 21, Crosby has 10 goals and 29 points with a plus-9 rating in 20 games. His shooting percentage is a little high at 17.2 percent, but Crosby has previously been able to sustain a shooting percentage that high over a whole season, so it's possible he might not see any dropoff. He has 18 goals and 48 points in 36 games.