Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts another two-point night
Crosby scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Wild on Monday.
The 31-year-old continues to dazzle, as he's scored multiple points in four straight games. Since returning from injury on Nov. 21, Crosby has 10 goals and 29 points with a plus-9 rating in 20 games. His shooting percentage is a little high at 17.2 percent, but Crosby has previously been able to sustain a shooting percentage that high over a whole season, so it's possible he might not see any dropoff. He has 18 goals and 48 points in 36 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...