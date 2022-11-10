Crosby notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Crosby set up a Jeff Petry tally in the second period. The 35-year-old Crosby collected his 900th career assist in his last game, and he's showing he's still got an excellent playmaking touch in his 18th NHL campaign. Through 13 contests, the star center has six goals, nine helpers, 40 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating. Considering he's picked up just three power-play points, it's possible his production could find another level as the season progresses.