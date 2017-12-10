Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts eighth goal in last 12 games

Crosby scored a late goal and seven shots in a 4-3 loss against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Penguins captain continued his hot streak even in a loss, scoring his eighth goal and 18th point in the last 12 games. He only has two games where he didn't record a point during that stretch and in one of those scoreless contests, he had six shots. Crosby registered seven shots Saturday, which tied a season high. Crosby is still behind where he was last season, but he is second on the team in goals and is back to averaging a point per game.