Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts four points in return
Crosby recorded a goal and three assists with three shots in his return from a groin injury during a 7-3 victory over the Wild on Tuesday.
The Penguins captain was spectacular, looking completely healthy in his return. Crosby was dominant with the puck, especially behind the net, where he created some beautiful plays. It led to four points, including two on the power play. Crosby won't be able to record his sixth straight season with 80 points because he missed more than two months, but owners can expect him to average more than a point per game the rest of the season. He has six goals and 21 points in 18 games this season.
