Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts fourth straight multi-point game

Crosby had a goal and an assist Friday in a 4-0 win over Buffalo.

Ten points in four games is simply world-class, and Crosby is now back to a point per game for the season. Sid is back to his old self after some early season struggles, and patient owners are reaping the benefits.

