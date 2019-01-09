Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts goal and assist
Crosby scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Crosby's 20th goal of the season came late in the third period, with the game already well in hand. The Pens' captain has 21 points in his past 13 games. A matchup with the Ducks awaits, and Crosby will be licking his chops in anticipation. Sid the Kid has 21 points in 15 career games versus Anaheim, so chances are he finds the scoresheet when the two teams face off Friday night.
