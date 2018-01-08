Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts three assists
Crosby continued his elite play Sunday, picking up three assists in a 6-5 victory over the Bruins.
That makes it a goal and seven points in his last two games. With these back-to-back multi-point performances, he's within a point of averaging one per game, which is much more Crosby-like. On Sunday, he set up Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each on power-play goals and also Kris Letang off of a faceoff win. His no-look pass to Malkin was an absolute thing of beautiful. Of course, Crosby is heating up just as the Penguins hit their bye week. Hopefully No. 87 can keep this going when the Penguins resume playing on Saturday.
