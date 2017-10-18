Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pots goal against New York

Crosby banked in a goal off netminder Henrik Lundqvist in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers.

Astonishing goals by Crosby have become the norm, with Wednesday's tally likely ranking up there among some of his best. What's so impressive is the fact that the center had the foresight to wait until New York defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk touched the puck -- negating a potential hand pass -- and then backhanded it toward the net from below the goal line in order to tie the game with less than a minute remaining.