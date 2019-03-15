Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Power-play dynamo

Crosby tallied a pair of power-play assists in a 5-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

It's been business as usual for the Pens' captain in 2018-19, as Crosby moves to 92 points on the year after his most recent performance. No. 87 now has 31 points over his last 17 games, including five performances of three or more points. Not much more needs to be said when it comes to Sid the Kid's fantasy value.