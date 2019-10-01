Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Questionable for Opening Night

Crosby (foot) was non-committal when asked if he would play in Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Buffalo, telling reporters, "I felt good. I don't know the plan," Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Crosby was in his usual first-line spot at practice Tuesday and worked with the No. 1 power-play unit, so all signs point to him being ready Thursday. If the world-class center does miss any time, it would fall to Evgeni Malkin to pick up the slack. Assuming he stays healthy, Crosby should be a near lock for the 80-point mark and could push for 100.