Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

His final point of the night was huge, both for Crosby and for the Penguins, as he fed the puck to Erik Karlsson for the OT winner. The assist was the 1,000th of Crosby's career, 14th on the NHL's all-time list, and he's having an incredible finish to the regular season as Pittsburgh pushes for a playoff spot, piling up eight goals and 20 points over the last 10 games.