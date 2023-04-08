Crosby scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

His second goal of the game was a historic one, as it gave Crosby his 1,500th career point, making him the 15th player in NHL history to reach that lofty plateau. The 35-year-old is up to 33 goals and 91 points through 80 games, the first time he's topped 90 points since 2018-19, and with the Penguins still fighting for a wild-card spot he figures to play in all 82 games in a season for the first time since 2017-18.