Crosby scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

With his third-period assist on Bryan Rust's game winner, Crosby reached 1,700 points for his career, becoming just the ninth player in NHL history to achieve that milestone -- and only the third to do it all with one franchise, after Steve Yzerman (1,755 with the Red Wings) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 with the Penguins). The 38-year-old superstar should pass both legends this season, and Marcel Dionne's 1,771 career points is also within sight, giving Crosby a good chance of finishing 2025-26 in sixth place on the all-time scoring list. Through the first 10 games on the campaign, he's already racked up seven goals and 14 points.