Crosby recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Crosby became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 500 multipoint games, according to Wes Crosby of NHL.com, after chipping in on the team's two goals. Despite adding yet another milestone to his glorious career, it's safe to say Crosby is not the one-man wrecking crew he once was. He has notched "only" eight points (five goals, three assists) in nine games during November. He still has 23 points across 21 games this season, though, thanks to 13 goals and 10 helpers.