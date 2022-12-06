Crosby (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.
Crosby was initially a game-time decision, but there was little doubt he'd suit up. The 35-year-old has yet to miss a game this season while racking up 13 goals and 20 assists in 25 contests.
