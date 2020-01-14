Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ready to rock

Crosby (groin) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.

Crosby has been sidelined since Nov. 9 while recovering from core muscle surgery, but he's been skating with his teammates for the last two weeks, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Wild. The 32-year-old pivot, who picked up 17 points in 17 games before going under the knife, will skate on Pittsburgh's first line and top power-play unit Thursday.