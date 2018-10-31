Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records fourth straight multi-point game

Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Crosby is terrorizing opposing defenses and goaltenders right now, as usual. He's scored six goals and 10 points during his active five-game point streak and has picked up a point in all but two games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories