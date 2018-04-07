Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records second straight 89-point season

Crosby scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 4-0 win over Ottawa.

No. 87 entered Friday's game with 87 points for the campaign, so his tally and helper upped him to 89 points for the year, which interestingly matched last season's total. He finished the season in style by marking the scoresheet in eight of his final nine games for six goals and six assists, and Crosby will likely be a popular -- and potentially rewarding -- target in playoff formats with Pittsburgh chasing down its third consecutive Stanley Cup.