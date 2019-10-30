Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records three points

Crosby posted a goal and two assists with a plus-3 rating, six shots on net and two PIM in a 7-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

After getting a puck to the face in his last game, Crosby responded as he normally does against the Flyers, surpassing the 100-point plateau for his career versus his biggest rival. Crosby now has five goals and 17 points in 13 games this season, putting him on pace for back-to-back 100-point seasons. He hasn't accomplished that since 2008-09 and 2009-10.