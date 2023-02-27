Crosby tallied a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Crosby scored on the power play at 15:28 of the second period to put Pittsburgh up 3-2. He has 26 goals and 71 points in 59 contests this season, including 19 points with the man advantage. Crosby went through a bit of a quiet patch offensively with no goals and two assists over his previous four games.
