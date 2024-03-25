Crosby had one goal and three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Crosby's efforts helped the Penguins build a 4-0 lead before the Avalanche stormed back to steal the victory. He has racked up two goals and nine points in his past six outings. The 36-year-old Crosby has accounted for 34 goals and 73 points in 70 games this season.