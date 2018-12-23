Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Registers three assists

Crosby recorded an assist on all three Penguins' goals in a 3-0 victory against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Penguins captain missed a handful of games in the middle of November, but since returning, he's been absolutely fantastic, scoring eight goals and 22 points in 17 games. Overall, he leads his team with 16 goals and 42 points. After the three-point effort Saturday, Crosby is averaging 1.27 points per game this season. That's a gigantic number even by Crosby standards. Despite all his production over the last few years, Crosby hasn't posted a points per game average that high since 2013-14.