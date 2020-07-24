Crosby (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Friday's practice session.
Crosby left the team's first scrimmage early and sat out Thursday but was able to rejoin the main group. With his injury hopefully behind him, the world-class center should provide elite-value in both playoff pools and DFS contests, especially against a Habs squad that is not expected to put up much competition.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Out of scrimmage again•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Skates prior to practice•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Won't scrimmage Monday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Exits scrimmage early•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Voted player to win one game•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Game action suspended indefinitely•