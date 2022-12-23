Crosby scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Sid deflected a shot from Kris Letang late in the first frame. It was Crosby's 19th goal and 43rd point (33 games), which put him seventh in NHL scoring overall. He has eight points, including four goals, in his last six games. Four of those points (one goal, three assists) have come on the power play.