Crosby (upper body) will be in the lineup against Dallas on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Crosby is back in action following a three-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the world-class center racked up five points in his previous trio of outings. Heading into Wednesday's matchup, the 31-year-old is slated to play alongside Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist and will no doubt return to the No. 1 power-play unit.